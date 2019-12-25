SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Buckeyes were back out on the practice field on Christmas Day and spirits were high and players were loose as the Fiesta Bowl is almost here.

Head coach Ryan Day led off practice with a little welcome for his players and staff as they had to "go through the gate" and get a love tap from a blocking pad from the head coach.

Stars and walk-ons alike took part of this as the assembled media had the chance to witness a rare glimpse inside an Ohio State practice, granted the media was ushered away after just one period of practice as the business of getting ready for Clemson is serious business and the distractions of the media around was not on the table for Wednesday.

Ohio State's offensive line took matters into their own massive hands when it came to Day's welcome to the practice field. Check out the attached video to see how they got their coach back and how the mood of the team is in advance of the biggest game of the season.