Buckeyes looking for a bounceback from an unfamiliar spot

With attention to offense’s shortcomings, wide receiver Garrett Wilson said they could’ve done more Saturday.

The Buckeyes’ offense also went just 2-for-5 on fourth down and failed to score the equalizing touchdown in the fourth quarter, despite two opportunities created by their defense.

Glaring issues on both sides of the ball were exposed in the early-season loss. On offense, Ohio State’s offensive line struggled to create space for their running backs, resulting in the Buckeyes picking up just 4.1 yards per carry against a Ducks defense without stars Kayvon Thibodeaux and Justin Flowe .

“We’re hungry. This was a learning experience for a lot of us because, you know, it hasn’t happened in a while here. Coach Day took it in stride and said that this is a learning opportunity for all of us, coaches, the players, everyone, for us to learn what we did wrong and how to improve and to fix the mistakes that we made so we can become a better team,” Petit-Frere said. There’s just been a great hunger with all of the players on both sides of the ball. We’re just hungry and ready to compete again.”

Offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere said the team is using the Week 2 loss to learn and grow in order to ensure that something like this will not happen again.

With the No. 9 Buckeyes losing their first home game since 2017 Saturday and head coach Ryan Day’ s testy press conference Tuesday , Ohio State is hungry to get back on the field and put their disappointing loss to No. 4 Oregon behind them.

“We started slow and we finished slow. You can say what you want about defense, but we had two chances to tie the game up,” Wilson said. “I mean, we don’t feel like we did enough on the offensive side. We want to control what we can control, so that’s putting points on the board every drive.”

On the flip side, Ohio State’s defense was abysmal against the Ducks. Missed assignments, hesitant tackling and a poor game plan doomed the Buckeyes from the start Saturday.

The Ducks hammered the Ohio State run defense for 269 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Anthony Brown torched the Buckeyes’ secondary for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Day emphasized a need to shake up the defense’s structure, both on and off of the field.

“We are going to make some adjustments and changes. We have to,” Day said. You want to act; you don’t want to overreact. You want to make sure that you do things the right way and you allow people to do their jobs. But when it gets to a certain point, you have to get things fixed, and that’s what we’ll do.”

With plenty of issues to fix, Petit-Frere said the Buckeyes have hit the ground running in practice to find solutions.

“It’s about the small details in practice, for sure, but it’s also just about the energy and the hunger that we have as a team. We had a lot of great energy today throughout almost the entirety of practice. The offense was going at the defense, the defense was going at the offense,” Petit-Frere said. “It was a great day of practice not only because of the small details that I talked about before, but also because of the juice and energy we have as a team.”

The Buckeyes will put those fixes to the test against Tulsa Saturday, a solid team despite a 2-0 start to the season. Last week, the Golden Hurricane give Oklahoma State a scare in Stillwater, as the Cowboys needed 21 fourth-quarter points to put away Tulsa 28-23.

Looking to give Ohio State’s discombobulated run defense fits is the duo of Deneric Prince and Shamari Brooks, who have each eclipsed 100 yards rushing on the season. Prince has found the end zone twice for the Golden Hurricane.

In the passing game, quarterback Davis Brin has struggled through two games. The Boerne, Texas, native has thrown zero touchdowns to two interceptions while sporting a completion percentage of 61.8%. Wide receiver Keylon Stokes is Brin’s favorite target — hauling in six receptions for 114 yards through two games.

Tulsa ranks in the top-half of the AAC defensively, allowing 23.5 points and only 112 rushing yards per game. But its weakness lies in its pass defense, where it allows 242 yards per game — sixth in the American.

Junior safety Kendarin Ray leads the Golden Hurricane on that side of the ball, leading the team with 17 tackles.

Although the Golden Hurricane come into Columbus winless, Petit-Frere said the Buckeyes cannot take them lightly.

“They’re a talented team, I don’t want anyone to get it mistaken,” Petit-Frere said. “Overall, they’re a bunch of guys that are going out there and they’re busting their butts every single play. I don’t think there’s anyone on that team that isn’t a good player. They’re all talented, great, Division I athletes. It’s a good team.”