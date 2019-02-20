The Ohio State men's basketball team has one scholarship available in the 2019 class if it wishes to use it. One player who has been getting a close look recently is Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty shooting guard Ben Roderick. The 6-foot-5 prospect is averaging nearly 30 points per game on the season coming off a serious injury as a junior.

"It has been awesome," said Roderick of his senior season. "My teammates do a great job of finding me when I'm open and I just do the best that I can to help us get victories."

An off-season of hard rehab was a tough obstacle but Roderick has come out the other side stronger and more explosive than he previously was.

"I took rehab just as I would game day," he explained. "I attacked it every day and I knew this would happen just because hard work pays off."

Ohio State started looking at Roderick just before his knee injury as a junior and has picked things back up this season.

"Coach Holtmann was out for the Westerville North game," Roderick recalled. "He's a great coach and I love what he does for his guys. He makes everyone better."

Roderick has also been down to campus to check out the Buckeyes in action.

"I went to see them play a really good Purdue team," he said. "It was a good game. It was a great game to watch, I got to see how the coaches and players talk. It was a really up close feel and that was awesome."

Whether Ohio State offers or not is yet to be determined. Roderick pulled no punches about wanting the offer.

"Ohio State has always been a dream of mine," he continued. "At the end of the day I'm going to go with where I'm most comfortable."

Right now a pair of MAC programs tops the list but there are several other schools taking a close look at the smooth lefty. The market for him could grow much stronger in the coming weeks.

"My top two right now are probably Ohio U. and Toledo," he explained. "They have offered and I'm also talking a lot to Xavier, they are really interested."

Wisconsin and West Virginia have also been showing interest in Roderick recently. There is no firm timetable for a decision as Roderick plans to play out his senior season (playoffs start this weekend) before focusing on his college future.