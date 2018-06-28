ATLANTA – Ohio State wide receiver target David Bell earned his way to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, but an injury will keep him out of action. That has not soured Bell's spirits of being at the event, even if he won't be able to go through the physical drills and 7-on-7 competition on Thursday afternoon on the field that the Atlanta Falcons call home.

Bell is an Indianapolis (Ind.) native and member of the Rivals100 as the No. 92 player in the country. He has a top-five of Indiana, Iowa, Penn State, Purdue and Ohio State. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is making the most of the situation and knows that a healthy return for the 2018 high school football season is the ultimate goal.

"Just sitting on the sideline watching, it is not something that I like to do, but it is a process of coming back stronger and better," Bell said.