COLUMBUS, Ohio – The impact the loss of spring practices has on the physical elements of football is undeniable, but the greatest fallout from the social distancing may not have anything to do with X’s and O’s.

While there is a movement to make sure the players are being accountable in the football side of their development, there has also been a heavy focus on cultivating other aspects that would have naturally developed during spring practices. The learning of plays is important, but an emphasis on comradery and motivation during the quarantine shows that Ohio State understands there is more to building a team than purely learning how to play football.

“Our players are really engaged,” Larry Johnson said. “They love talking about those things and watching video about leadership and motivational things. I think that's what makes a difference to our players that you not only just talking football, you're feeding their souls as I call it and give them an ample opportunity to grow as young men.”