The upcoming NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis will have a decided Ohio State flavor to it as 11 Buckeyes players have been invited to go through the biggest interview weekend of their lives. Each of the following 11 players will be in town for a multi-day interview process that will not only test their on-field prowess but will also go through countless interviews, evaluations and medical examinations as NFL teams decide where they want to make million-dollar investments.

Ohio State and Michigan lead the way in the Big Ten with 11 players invited and that number is followed up with Alabama and Georgia at 10. LSU leads the way with 16 players. Even with Ohio State and its biggest rival sporting a combined 22 players, the SEC leads all conferences with 93 players invited to the event but the Big Ten comes in second place with a respectable 57. The Pac-12 is next with 47 and is followed up by the ACC and Big 12 to round out Power Five conferences.

The draft will follow from Las Vegas in April as both Chase Young and Jeff Okudah are expected to be top-five picks based on the current draft order and former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow, who transferred to LSU, appears to be a lock for the No. 1 overall pick.

BuckeyeGrove.com will be at the NFL Scouting Combine as it has been for more than the last 10 years with coverage from the media days starting at the end of this month. Be sure to keep it locked in here for all of the coverage.





Buckeyes players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine:





CB – Damon Arnette

RB – JK Dobbins

S – Jordan Fuller

DL – DaVon Hamilton

LB – Malik Harrison

WR – KJ Hill

OL – Jonah Jackson

WR – Austin Mack

CB – Jeff Okudah

WR – Binjimen Victor

DL – Chase Young