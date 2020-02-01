Ohio State's 2021 recruiting class continues to roll and is being fueled in large part due to a strong group of in-state prospects. The Buckeyes landed another elite Ohioan on Saturday afternoon in Streetsboro defensive tackle Michael Hall. The Rivals100 product had seen his recruitment go national in recent weeks but was always a strong lean to the Buckeyes.

"I never thought this day would come but on behalf of me and my family I am committed to The Ohio State University," Hall posted on his Twitter account on Saturday afternoon.

Hall is commitment No. 10 for Ohio State in the 2021 recruiting class, seven of those prospects are ranked among the Top 100 in the class nationally.



