Ohio State landed its third commitment in the past week on Wednesday evening in Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity athlete Steele Chambers. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect most recently visited Ohio State in March, it was his second unofficial visit to Columbus after previously visiting the weekend of the Penn State game back in October.

"It just felt right," Chambers said of the timing of his pledge. "The relationship I have with coach Meyer is strong."

Chambers excels at both running back and linebacker for Blessed Trinity and is also a top baseball prospect. The three-star prospect says his commitment to the Buckeyes is as a running back.

Chambers is commitment No. 6 for Ohio State in the 2019 class and continues to the recent success the Buckeyes have had in the state of Georgia. Ohio State is still in on a handful of prospects from the Peach State, most notably Rivals100 offensive lineman Harry Miller.



