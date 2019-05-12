Ohio State only recently offered and it did not take long for the Ohio State legacy to jump on that offer. Etzler’s uncle, Doug, played for the Buckeyes in the early 1990s as a four-year letterman.

The Buckeyes are already doing work in the class of 2021 as Chris Holtmann has secured his first commitment of the class with the pledge of Kalen Etzler, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound power forward out of Convoy (Ohio).

The class of 2021 could be a large one for the Buckeyes after coming off what will be a smaller class in 2020, a class where the Buckeyes should only have two spots. It looks like 2021 could be much closer to the range of four, based on where things stand at this point.

According to the website Digital Scout, Etzler averaged 12.3 points per game and 6.7 rebounds during his sophomore season at Crestview high school. Etzler had five games of 20-plus points and scored a season high 25 points in multiple games.

Holtmann said when he took the Ohio State job that he was going to put a focus in recruiting the state of Ohio, this goes a long way in fulfilling that pledge after only three of the first ten commits (since the start of the 2017 class) have come from the state of Ohio.

The Buckeyes are going into year three with Holtmann at the helm and after making back-to-back NCAA Tournaments under Holtmann, especially as a decided underdog within the Big Ten, players are starting to take notice and the Buckeyes will continue to gain momentum on the recruiting front as Holtmann puts his distinct fingerprints on the program.