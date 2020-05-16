The Buckeyes have made the cut for one of the nation’s top cornerbacks has Jaylin Davies announced a top-four on Saturday afternoon through social media.

Joining the Buckeyes are Arizona State, Oregon and Southern Cal

Davies is a member of the Rivals100 as he is rated as the nation’s No. 72 player overall and currently holds two-dozen offers.

The 6-foot-1, 177-pounder has long talked about making a visit to Ohio State but with the NCAA being in a COVID-mandated dead period in place since mid-March and extended through the end of May, that has not been able to happen as of yet.

The Buckeyes already have cornerback commitments out Jakalin Johnson, Devonta Smith and Jantzen Dunn. Ohio State certainly would like to land at least one more corner in this class with only five corners slated to be on the roster after this season with Shaun Wade and Marcus Williamson both set to exhaust their eligibility after season’s end.