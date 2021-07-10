Buckeyes land in the top five for Rivals100 safety Zion Branch

The Buckeyes have taken yet another important step in their pursuit of Rivals100 prospect Zion Branch.

A few minutes ago, the sixth-ranked safety on Rivals.com shaved down his top 11 to five finalists, with Ohio State making the cut. Joining Ryan Day’s program on this list were Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, and USC.

Some will argue that Ohio State has all the momentum in Branch’s recruitment right now. Six FutureCasts have been submitted in their favor over the past few weeks, with his official visit to Columbus the first weekend of June seemingly turning things in their favor.

While speaking with Rivals.com’s Woody Wommack last month at Future 50, the product of Las Vegas (Nevada) detailed his thoughts on that official.

"I've been wanting to go to Ohio for a minute just to visit the campus. I talk to the coaches a lot. And to finally go see it was amazing. ... When I got there, I fell in love with it, I loved it there," Branch previously said when breaking down that trip. "The players showed me around -- it was great. The coaching staff, we already have the relationship, and when we got there, it just kind of built off that.”