The good news for Ohio State football recruiting continues to roll in as the Buckeyes have landed yet another in-state star in the 2021 class. Richfield (Ohio) Revere offensive tackle Ben Christman gave his pledge to the Buckeyes on Wednesday evening over a host of powerhouse programs.

The commitment comes on the heels of an unofficial visit over the weekend which also saw the Buckeyes land 2021 Ohio wide receiver Jayden Ballard.

Ohio State now has four commitments in the 2021 class, all rated four-stars or higher by Rivals.com. Three of those four commitments are from the state of Ohio and those Ohioans are all rated among the top five prospects in a loaded 2021 Buckeye State class.

Christman is rated the No. 91 overall prospect in the initial Rivals100 for the 2021 recruiting class.



