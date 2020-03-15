The NCAA has shutdown on campus recruiting for the foreseeable future, but that hasn't stopped Ohio State from landing one of its top recruiting targets in the 2021 class as St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet cornerback Jakailin Johnson announced his pledge to the Buckeyes on Sunday afternoon.

The nation's number two ranked cornerback prospect has been Ohio State's top target at the position for the past several months. Johnson was expected to make it back to Ohio State in the next few weeks after a recent trip to Clemson, but those plans were put on hold when the NCAA announced a Dead Period as the country deals with the COVID-19 impact.

Johnson decided that he had already seen what he needed to see out of the Ohio State program and has quickly been able to establish a relationship with new defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs.

Johnson becomes commitment No. 11 for Ohio State in the 2021 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation.



