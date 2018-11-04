Commitments can sometime come in bunches and the Buckeyes picked up their second of the day on Sunday evening with a big-time pull out of the Lonestar State. Class of 2020 Rivals250 wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba spent the weekend in Columbus (Ohio) and before leaving campus on Sunday, informed the Ohio State coaching staff that he wanted to be a Buckeye.

On Sunday night, he made that decision public.

"They recruited me very hard and treated me like family," said Smith-Njigba of his commitment to Ohio State. "They set some goals for me that I'd like to achieve while I'm at Ohio State and they really just treated me like family. I loved it on my visit."

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver out of Rockwall (Texas) sat down with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and saw that the Buckeyes are going to be turning over a lot of receivers the next two years. An open depth chart was another thing that appealed to him about the Buckeyes.

"I really just want to try and get on the field early so playing time was a big deal for me," he explained. "When me and coach went over the roster, he told me that I'd have an opportunity (to play early) and that's all I had to hear. I knew I was going to be a Buckeye anyway, and so I decided to commit."

Chalk up an assist to fellow Texan and 2019 Ohio State receiver commit Garrett Wilson.

"Me and Garrett were hanging out all this weekend," he explained. "We've been talking a little bit before I went out there but it was great talking to another Texas guy that was kind of in the same position that I was in."

Smith-Njigba hasn't been as heavily talked about as some other receiver targets for the Buckeyes, but for those just getting up to speed, he says that Ohio State is getting a complete receiver.

"I would just that I'm very versatile," he stated. "I'm athletic and I run good routes. I just do what receivers are supposed to do."

Smith-Njigba is commitment No. 7 for the Buckeyes in the 2020 recruiting class and the sixth Rivals250 product to announce for Ohio State already.