Ohio State is off to a fast start in the 2021 recruiting class and the Buckeyes added to the talent-loaded group on Monday afternoon, pulling in Rivals250 tight end Sam Hart. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect out of Aurora (Co.) Cherokee Trail made an unofficial visit to Columbus back in the fall and after a round of trips throughout the season, gave his pledge to Ryan Day, Kevin Wilson, and the rest of the Ohio State staff.

Hart is the first of what will likely be two tight ends for Ohio State in the 2021 recruiting class and checks in as the No. 10 tight end nationally. Hart is also commitment No. 7 for the Buckeyes in the 2021 class with all seven prospects being rated four-stars are higher and all currently sitting inside the Rivals250.



