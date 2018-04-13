



Ohio State is hoping this spring game will weekend will be a big one on the recruiting trail and the Buckeyes got things off to a big start on Friday night with a commitment from Wayne (N.J.) Depaul Catholic safety Ronnie Hickman. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound prospect was thought to be an Ohio State lean for several months.

Heading to Columbus with his family for the weekend, Hickman decided the time was now to jump into the class. The four-star prospect is commitment No. 4 for the Buckeyes in 2019.

Hickman has been recruited hard by Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano over the past year and that relationship continues to pay dividends for the Buckeyes. Hickman is the No. 4 prospect in New Jersey and picked the Buckeyes over Penn State, Rutgers, Notre Dame, Florida, and many others.

BuckeyeGrove.com will have more on Hickman's commitment to Ohio State shortly.



