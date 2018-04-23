Ohio State is on the board in the class of 2020 as Marietta (Ga.) offensive tackle Jake Wray announced his commitment to the Buckeyes early on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect had already amassed more than two dozen scholarship offers including the likes of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Texas.

"Why not OSU?," said Wray of his pledge. "It's the best place for me to succeed and play at the next level."

Ohio State signed Wray's older brother, Max, in the 2018 recruiting class but this was not a move to simply follow in those footsteps. The younger Wray had made numerous recruiting visits over the past two years in trying to find the right school for him.

As it turns out, that school was also Ohio State.

"It's just time (to make the commitment)," Wray said. "I've been going on visits since the 8th grade."

From a very early point, Wray was able to build a good relationship with Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa.

"He's a great guy, very funny," Wray told BuckeyeGrove.com this past week. "He is enthusiastic and energetic when he coaches. He's not afraid to get on you when he needs to, he's got on my brother a lot. He really cares about the players and you can see that."

Ohio State still has a couple of recruiting targets at Marietta High School in Georgia, including class of 2019 wide receiver Ramel Keyton who recently put the Buckeyes in his top six.