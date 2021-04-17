BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes land big man transfer in Joey Brunk

Adding a big man with legitimate size for a Big Ten center was a top priority for the Buckeyes this offseason, and that need was addressed Saturday.

Former Butler and Indiana center Joey Brunk, a 6-foot-11, 255-pound big man, announced on social media that he has committed to Chris Holtmann's program in Columbus.

The 2021-22 season will be the sixth of Brunk's collegiate tenure, having started on Holtmann's roster at Butler in 2016-17 before transferring to Indiana after the 2018-19 campaign.

Brunk missed the entire 2020-21 season with a back injury that required surgery, but started 31 of 32 appearances for the Hoosiers in 2019-20, averaging 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.