Ohio State continues to build even more momentum on the recruiting trail this week. The Buckeyes have now landed a pledge from Rivals250 defensive back Andre Turrentine. The four-star prospect out of Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth chose the Buckeyes on Tuesday morning over finalists Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee, becoming the fourth prospect to commit to Ohio State since Sunday afternoon.

It has been a particularly good week for new defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs who has sparked recruiting in the defensive secondary since his return to Ohio State in January. Coombs has landed a top defensive back target each day over the past three days as Turrentine joins Jakailin Johnson and Devonta Smith in what is starting to look like a loaded class of defensive backs for the Buckeyes.

Turrentine visited Ohio State back in November for the Penn State game, establishing the Buckeyes as a top contender for the four-star prospect. The 6-foot, 185-pound prospect has the versatility to play cornerback or free safety at the next level.

Turrentine is commitment No. 14 in Ohio State's 2021 recruiting class which has surged to number one in recent days and is beginning to build a bit of a lead.

BuckeyeGrove.com will have more on Turrentine's commitment shortly, including his impact on the class.



