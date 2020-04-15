Buckeyes land a huge target in Adeleye
It had been more than two weeks since the Buckeyes had landed a commitment for the class of 2021 and Tunmise Adeleye did something about that by giving his pledge to Ryan Day and Ohio State, becoming the 16th commit to Ohio State’s runaway class of 2021.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder is the nation’s No. 44 recruit as a defensive end at IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) and will be a big piece of this recruiting class. Adeleye joins Jack Sawyer and Michael Hall in what is shaping up to be a devastating defensive line class for the Buckeyes.
“I would like to thank THE Ohio State University and their coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at their institution,” Adeleye said via his announcement on social media.
100% Committed #GoBucks 🌰 pic.twitter.com/V1fH5UlFpq— 🎲 (@TunmiseAdeleye) April 15, 2020
Adeleye had more than 20 reported offers and likely more than that to be honest. A lot of people felt that it might be difficult to get him away from Florida but with Larry Johnson on the trail, the Buckeyes ended up making the pull of the talented player.
Ohio State is no stranger at IMG Academy and has been one of the more successful schools in pulling players from the powerhouse program, a program that has a national mix of top players.
10 of Ohio State's 16 commits in the class of 2021 are members of the Rivals100 with four additional players being part of the Rivals250.
We will have more on this commit coming soon including the impact that Adeleye will make for the Buckeyes and what this means for the big picture of recruiting.