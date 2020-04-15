It had been more than two weeks since the Buckeyes had landed a commitment for the class of 2021 and Tunmise Adeleye did something about that by giving his pledge to Ryan Day and Ohio State, becoming the 16th commit to Ohio State’s runaway class of 2021.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder is the nation’s No. 44 recruit as a defensive end at IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) and will be a big piece of this recruiting class. Adeleye joins Jack Sawyer and Michael Hall in what is shaping up to be a devastating defensive line class for the Buckeyes.

“I would like to thank THE Ohio State University and their coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at their institution,” Adeleye said via his announcement on social media.