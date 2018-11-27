The real battle will come down to Ohio State, Oklahoma and the potential of an upset in either the ACC or SEC title games. What happens if Alabama loses to Georgia or Clemson loses to Pitt? Will that make the argument between Ohio State and Oklahoma a moot point? There is a widespread belief that Ohio State fans should be rooting for Alabama to hold serve in the SEC and dispatch of UGA while rooting for Texas to take care of Oklahoma and erase all doubt between the Buckeyes and Sooners.

Ohio State moved up to No. 6 from No. 10 in the latest rankings, a gain of four spots. The top of the rankings remains unchanged with Alabama on top of the rankings and flanked by Clemson and Notre Dame and Georgia to round out the top-four.

There is only one week of rankings left in the College Football Playoff rankings after these most recent numbers that came out on Tuesday evening and the Buckeyes knew going in that their goal is still the same, beat Northwestern and let everything else sort itself out.

Now the Buckeyes have to pass another beauty test with a game against Northwestern. It certainly would help the Buckeyes if they could hang another 59-spot on the Wildcats, and while Ohio state is coming off of a 62-point day (with many points left on the field) it seems unlikely that will happen against Northwestern. But how many points would be enough to really turn heads, and with an inconsistent defense from the Buckeyes, how big of a margin of victory is enough?

Ohio State went to Indianapolis, with a third-string quarterback named Cardale Jones, and the rest is history. Ohio State hung 59 points on Wisconsin while yielding zero and the Buckeyes won a beauty contest over both Baylor and TCU, both of who sat idle that last week.

In 2014, the Buckeyes started the College Football Playoff rankings (which started in week 10) at No. 16 after an early season loss to Virginia Tech saw Ohio State's stock plunge. Going into the Michigan game in 2014, Ohio State found itself at No. 6 and them moved up to No. 5 before the Big Ten Championship Game with TCU sitting at No. 3 and not having a conference championship game to content with in the Big 12 at the time.

Oklahoma will go into its game with Texas with a similar test, they have to beat a Texas team that defeated them at the Cotton Bowl earlier this season. Since then, Oklahoma has scored 50 points in five of six games but has also allowed 40-plus points in its last four games. Where Ohio State's defense has been inconsistent, Oklahoma's has largely been non-existent.

Then what happens if chaos really happens? What if Alabama loses to No. 4 Georgia? Alabama has been a clear-cut No. 1 team all season long and this would be its first loss. We saw what happened last year when Alabama went out and lost the Iron Bowl to Auburn. The Tide were put into the four-team field over the Big Ten champs, Ohio State, sitting there with two losses. It only was exacerbated by the Alabama winning the whole thing. There is plenty of momentum behind Alabama getting in even with a loss in this game and that would also put Georgia into the field, essentially locking all of the spots with Clemson and Notre Dame in tow.

As for Clemson, what happens if the Tigers lose to Pitt? That can't happen, right? Well… these two teams have only played twice in history and Pitt has won both of them. Granted, the first time was a long time ago, in the 1977 Gator Bowl when the Panthers went on to a 34-3 win to hand Clemson its second loss of the season.

The other time?

In 2016, Pitt handed Clemson a 43-42 loss when the Tigers were sitting at No. 2 and held an eight-point lead going into the four quarter only see the Panthers nail a 48-yard field goal with six seconds left in the game.

If Clemson loses, that would be its first loss. Would it be afforded the same luxury as Alabama? Would the Tigers be out? If that were the case and everything else held to form, could Ohio State and Oklahoma both make the field? Because Pitt, even with that win, is not going to the playoff with what would be an 8-5 record.

And of course, there is UCF, the other undefeated team. McKenzie Milton is out after a catastrophic leg injury knocked him out of the South Florida game. Just cross UCF off the list, even if the highest order of chaos takes place and everyone loses. UCF was able to take care of South Florida without its best player, it would not be as fortunate in a playoff setting against one of the nation's top-three teams.

Confused? Don't be.

All you need to know is that the Buckeyes need to win on Saturday, by a good margin and holding Northwestern to as few points as possible would be nice as well. Root for Alabama and Texas, just this week and you should hear Ohio State's name called a week from Sunday.

It's prize? A likely game with Alabama in the Cotton Bowl.

Be careful with what you wish for?

Nobody gave Ohio State a chance in 2014 either.

All you need is a chance. The Buckeyes need to win this weekend to have a chance at that chance.