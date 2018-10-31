Ohio State has started high in the College Football Playoff rankings before and has started lower. Strangely enough, it was the first year of the playoff that the Buckeyes started their lowest and in turn won the whole thing during that 2014 season.

It is a pretty simple exercise for Urban Meyer's Buckeyes this season, win your four remaining games, get to the Big Ten Championship Game, win that game and see where the chips may fall at that point. ESPN's Playoff Predictor still has the Buckeyes listed with a 25-percent chance of making the College Football Playoff. That is a much higher percentage than a couple of teams above them with Washington State and Kentucky both having a fraction of the chance that the Buckeyes do.

After the Buckeyes (7-1, 4-1) fell to Purdue just two weeks ago everyone knew that Ohio State would have a lot of work to do if it wanted to get back into the College Football Playoff picture. On Tuesday night, we learned where the Buckeyes would have to start that climb from as the first rankings of the cycle were released. The Buckeyes found themselves at No. 10 in those initial rankings, the lowest ranked one-loss team in the top-10 (only West Virginia was ranked lower at No. 13).

The Buckeyes' ranking certainly was not helped by the manner of its loss at Purdue just a couple of short weeks ago, a 29-point drubbing in West Lafayette (Ind.) in a game where all of Ohio State's problems that had been seen over the course of the season seemed to manifest into one giant snowball of problems and something that Ohio State could not overcome as Purdue was able to pile it on late with 28 points in the fourth quarter.

Going into that game, the Buckeyes had been ranked No. 2 in both of the major polls and the projections firmly had the Buckeyes 'in' in terms of the College Football Playoff rankings. How was that Purdue loss viewed by the committee charged with selecting the top-four teams at the end of the season compared to the previous seven wins?

"We look at a whole body of work, and when you look at Ohio State, they've had an offense that's carried them, quality road win against a CFP-ranked Penn State," College Football Playoff selection chair Rob Mullens said on Tuesday night on a teleconference. "When you look at Ohio State's resume, when they played TCU, that was a healthy TCU team on a neutral site in Texas. So that does factor in. But obviously the loss at Purdue does weigh as a part of that, and I think that's why you see Ohio State at No. 10."

The Buckeyes do hold a win over No. 14 ranked Penn State (6-2, 3-2) but the fall of TCU (3-5, 1-4) does not help, even if the committee views the win over the Horned Frogs differently with TCU being at full-strength at the time and on an upward trajectory rather that what we see now with their current record.

"The committee is fully aware that TCU was at full strength and how they were playing when Ohio State went to Texas and played them," Mullens added. "So that was a part of the discussion."

Michigan State's (5-3, 3-2) up-and-down season does not help Ohio State in terms of its remaining schedule in terms of playing ranked teams and much of the hopes will come down to the No. 5 ranked Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 5-0) who will have to come to Columbus (Ohio) for the season finale. If the Buckeyes can run their four-game table, they will get a game in Indianapolis against the Big Ten West winner. At this point, only the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2) find themselves ranked in the first CFP Rankings but it is Northwestern (5-3, 5-1) that finds itself atop the Western divisional rankings with the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 3-2) fading.

If Ohio State drops any of its next four games, the whole discussion becomes a moot point as the likelihood of getting to the Big Ten Championship Game almost evaporates and the best hopes at that point would be getting into one of the New Year's Six games, with eyes on the Rose Bowl.

The Buckeyes start their four-game march on Saturday at home against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-6, 1-4). The game is televised nationally on FOX and will kick-off at 12pm (EDT).