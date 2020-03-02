COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes kicked off spring practice 2020 on Monday morning on the indoor field of the WHAC. It is year two under head coach Ryan Day, coming off of a 13-1 Big Ten Championship season that came to an all-too-abrupt end in the Fiesta Bowl.

This will all build up to Ohio State's Spring Game which will be a little bit more than a month away with an April 11th date at Ohio Stadium, but for now there is plenty of emphasis on fundamentals as this team still has months to go until the season gets underway against Bowling Green in September.

It is year two for Justin Fields as the Ohio State quarterback and there are sky-high expectations around the junior quarterback as this Ohio State team returns a good amount of talent on both sides of the ball.

There were some notable absences from the first practice as a few players were held out entirely from field work while others were somewhat limited.