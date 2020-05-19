The Buckeyes have a couple of early commitments from Ohio prospects in the 2022 class and are keeping an eye on several others, including Lakewood St. Edward defensive lineman Trey Bixby. Bixby is perhaps Ohio's top rising junior defensive line prospect and while the lack of visits and camps this spring isn't ideal, he hasn't seen a major drop off in his recruiting process.

"It’s been odd as one would expect during a global pandemic, but I don’t feel it’s hindered my recruiting process as much as most," Bixby told BuckeyeGrove.com on Tuesday. "I’m fortunate in that I’m still in contact with colleges, I’m still developing relationships, and I’m still being recognized as a prospect for college programs. There has been one drawback though, that’s the inability to go see campuses in person and work with coaches. I don’t feel the absence of that has delayed the recruiting process for me all too much though."

Bixby remains a hot commodity on the recruiting trail and is specifically talking with several Big Ten programs on a consistent basis.

"I’ve been in contact with Minnesota, Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State the most since the start of quarantine," he explained. "I had other schools like Cincinnati, Notre Dame and Wisconsin inviting me to spring practices before everything closed down and Michigan recently has been sending me some mail. I’ve definitely had the most interaction with coach (Chad) Wilt over at Minnesota, who was first to offer me at Cincinnati then later again this January at Minnesota."

Ohio State was hoping to see Bixby in person this summer, and it was all setup for that to happen, but it is looking more and more like college camps will be cancelled.

"I’ve been making calls to Ohio State as often as I am available to, working around my school schedule," Bixby stated. "It’s been every other week this spring on average, talking mainly with coach Tim Hinton. Coach said of the top kids in state I’m one of the few that hadn’t camped with them yet. Our plan was to camp there this summer which is unlikely now, so we’re just getting to know each other and he’s been educating me on their program and seeing if I’m a fit for it."

Bixby is keeping an open mind early in the recruiting process, but has noticed what the Buckeyes have done at his position under defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

"I know they’ve been dominant producing defensive linemen and that Coach Larry Johnson is one of the best in doing so," Bixby said. "That’s something that matters a lot to me. I want a home where I know I’ll be pushed to be my very best on and off the field."

Eventually things will open back up and class of 2022 prospects will get a chance to make up for lost time in terms of making visits.

"I want to see Michigan State again as the last time I was there it was a different coaching staff and they were having some construction and things re-done, I haven’t had much interaction with them until recently and want to learn more about their school," Bixby added. "Minnesota is another one I would like to check out again in person. I have a great relationship with coach Wilt, am beginning to get to know coach (P.J.) Fleck, and would love to see campus again to get to know the program better. Ohio State and Penn State are two other schools that have shown interest and I’d love to go see some more of, and get to know the coaches and culture there. Other than that, during the open period I was going to play it by ear, and go to see whoever new was showing the most interest."

In the mean time, Bixby is just trying to do the best he can to stay in shape and stay ready for a return to the field.

"Anytime I can get work in I’ve been getting it in," he said. "I’m lucky that I that have a few weights and equipment around the house I can use along with field work and cardio, where most kids aren’t as fortunate."

Bixby is rated an early four-star prospect by Rivals.com.