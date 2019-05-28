Ohio State has not been linked to Houston (Texas) North Shore running back Zachary Evans for quite a long time, but the five-star prospect released a top five on Tuesday evening and it included the Buckeyes.

The nation's top running back and No. 2 overall prospect in the class also omitted in-state Texas, a program that many have believed was in the driver's seat to ultimately land his pledge.

The Buckeyes, along with Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, and Georgia, comprise Evans' top five. Evans.

The Buckeyes are expected to host five-star back Kendall Milton this coming weekend, the nation's No. 2 ranked running back and have a June official scheduled with their other top target in Tuscon (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic star Bijan Robinson.



