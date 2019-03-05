There are a few Ohio defensive backs that have been on fire lately on the recruiting trail and none more so than Cincinnati Moeller product Carrington Valentine. The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback prospect is up to a dozen offers now with programs like Michigan State, Kentucky, Purdue, and West Virginia all joining the fray.

Ohio State has been aware of Valentine for a long time now and remains in contact with the fast-rising prospect.

"I was in communication with Coach Coombs and Coach Johnson prior to their departure," explained Valentine. "Now I’m in communication with coach (Al) Washington, coach (Matt) Thurin (assistant secondary coach) and Mr. Tim Hinton."

Valentine's rise this off-season has made him one of Ohio's most heavily recruited class of 2020 prospects. More so than even the excitement of being able to move up a level on the football field is the excitement of the academic opportunities Valentine now has.

"Both my parents and I work really hard to try and make me the best me that I can be, so it’s been a breath of fresh air to know that my parents will no longer have the financial burden of my education," he stated. "They have financially supported me academically since I was in preschool. So of course I’m happy that I can finally give back."

That said, the football opportunities are pretty cool too. The offers don't appear to be slowing down for Valentine soon as he is hearing from several programs that have yet to throw their hats into the ring.

"There are several schools that I’m in communication with," he started. "Ohio State, UC, Iowa State, Duke, Air Force, Nebraska, Northwestern, University of Missouri, just to name a few."

Valentine also plays basketball and the focus right now is on finishing things off the right way on the basketball floor. Once that happens, there should be quite a slew of spring visits on tap.

"After my basketball tournament has concluded I plan to get out and visit as many schools as I can," Valentine said. "My parents and I plan to utilize spring break as an opportunity to do this."

Ohio State will likely see Valentine on campus at some point. Valentine is weighing all of his offers and his potential offers equally at this time, but admits an offer from the Buckeyes would be awfully intriguing.

"An offer from The Ohio State would be a big deal for me," he said. "Ohio State has a great reputation for producing DB's that are NFL prospects."



