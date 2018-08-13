The Buckeyes have made the cut into the final-five with Rivals150 power forward E.J. Liddell , out of Belleville (Ill.). The four-star is ranked as the No. 39 player in the nation and went to social media to announce a top five of Ohio State, Illinois, Kansas State, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Ohio State has already put together a strong class of 2019 under Chris Holtmann with players like D.J. Carton and Alonzo Gaffney and each have made it a priority to try and bring Liddell along with them. Both have claimed that they would be on campus when Liddell is on campus for his official visit during the weekend of September 1st.



There was some confusion around Liddell's release of top schools after he announced that he was going to make it public on Sunday and then scratched that by saying he wanted to release a top-six instead on Monday. The top-six was scratched for a top-five and the list went public just this afternoon.