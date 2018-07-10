Ohio State has had a solid recent history of taking versatile athlete prospects and finding the right spot for them. In the 2020 class, Mount Juliet (Tenn.) product Reggie Grimes fits the bill as one of the nation's more intriguing athlete prospects. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect could project to a number of different positions at the next level, ranging from linebacker to defensive end to running back to tight end.

Grimes made an unofficial visit to Ohio State during Friday Night Lights.

"It's a great place," said Grimes. "I could see for myself that it's a great place to be just from talking to not only the coaches and the staff, but also the players. (Interacting with the players) really kind of told me that, I definitely wouldn't have a problem going to college here if that's what it came down to."

The Rivals100 product also came away impressed with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

"I liked coach Meyer," Grimes continued. "He's a really down to earth person. His focus is football obviously but he's also focused on life after football for his players."

Grimes plays running back and defensive end at the high school level and his size and athleticism make him a unique talent. Ohio State is recruiting Grimes as a jumbo-athlete at this point with no set position. For now, Grimes is mostly dealing with his area recruiter for the Buckeyes.

"I talk to coach Alford the running backs coach," Grimes said. "He's a pretty cool person. A friend of mine is up there right now, Master Teague. Just from talking to (Teague about Alford) and talking to (Alford), he seems like a good guy."

Grimes and Teague grew up playing youth football together and were able to reconnect on the visit. The four-star athlete will have plenty of options when the time comes for a decision but shared some of the important factors that will go into his decision.

"Winning, obviously, and how I think they can develop me individually," Grimes said. "Also, life after football."

Grimes is rated the No. 78 overall prospect in the 2020 class by Rivals.com.