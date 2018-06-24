Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas is seemingly loaded with talent each and every year and the 2020 class will be no different. The Buckeyes have already offered several rising juniors from the program, including linebacker Derek Wingo. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect saw plenty of Ohio State this week, visiting from Wednesday through Saturday and also taking part in the Friday Night Lights camp.

There was a lot for Wingo to digest during the four-day trip, but a couple of things stood out to the Rivals100 product.

"Definitely being able to hang out with some of the guys," said Wingo of the highlights. "Also getting coached up by coach Davis and the linebackers coaches."

Wingo was able to spend time with most of the freshman and sophomore linebackers on the team. He also sat down with the coaches and got a close look at how things are done in Columbus.

"We mainly got to talk about how I can fit into their defense," he said of his conversations with the staff. "We also talked about the different ways they do things and how they prepare you for the next level."

Wingo has been to Ohio State several times throughout his childhood and despite growing up in Florida has always followed the Buckeyes.

"I grew up in Naples with all my friends and their families being Buckeye fans," he said. "A lot of them were from Columbus."

Being a fan as a child doesn't always lead to picking that school as a recruit. But in Wingo's case it might. The Buckeyes hold the early lead.

"They are No. 1," he stated.

Wingo is the No. 3 rated outside linebacker in the 2020 recruiting class and the No. 60 overall prospect.



