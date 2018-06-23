Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian has produced some big-time defensive backs over the years and Ohio State was able to take advantage of that by landing five-star prospects in both 2017 and 2018. Now the Trinity Christian secondary is once again loaded in the 2020 class with a pair of Rivals100 prospects, including 6-foot-2, 171-pound cornerback Miles Brooks.

Brooks arrived at Ohio State on Friday for a visit. Though he did not actively participate in the Friday Night Lights camp, Brooks still landed an offer from the Buckeyes on Saturday.

"Very blessed and excited to have received this offer," Brooks told BuckeyeGrove.com. "It’s been a long time dream of mine to get one from this school because I am a very big fan of them."

Ohio State was able to pull former five-star prospects Shaun Wade and Tyreke Johnson out of the Trinity Christian program in the 2017 and 2018 classes respectively. Brooks looks up to both players and those relationships could help the Buckeyes moving forward.

"I am very close with those guys," he started. "They're like my brothers and they have taught me so much. Their presence there makes it just that much better for me."

Brooks has plenty of time to worry about narrowing his list and forming top schools, but it's clear that Ohio State will be a factor in this one.

"They are in a very good spot with me," he continued. "Put it like this; they're way up there."

Brooks is an early high four-star prospect and the nation's No. 6 cornerback in the 2020 class in the initial Rivals250 for that cycle.

