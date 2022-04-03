Buckeyes in real contention for Samson Okunlola despite lack of visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Ohio State’s offensive line recruiting has been moving along at a snail’s pace, and one of its priority targets is still yet to make a visit or schedule one for the spring or summer.But that does n...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news