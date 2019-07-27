For a few days, the recruiting calendar is back open for prospects to make visits and the Buckeyes saw a group from Tennessee come through on Friday that included Brentwood Ravenwood linebacker Damon Owens. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound class of 2021 prospect holds more than half a dozen early offers and got his first look at what Ohio State is all about on Friday.

"It’s was a great visit," said Owens. "Nice facilities. The coaches were very real with me and gave me advice and taught me things I can get better at on the field and talked about the person I am off the field. I love the coaching staff and can’t wait to become close with them all and can’t wait to see what the future holds."

Owens was able to talk to area recruiter Tony Alford, position recruiter Al Washington, and head coach Ryan Day during his time on campus. Those conversations highlighted his time in Columbus where he said he was able to step away with some important advice from the staff.

"That in life you have to be out of your comfort zone to grow," he explained. "And never give up no matter how uncomfortable you are and everything will fall in place. Pushing yourself when you become uncomfortable is what separates great from good."

Owens is already working on getting back to Ohio State this fall for a game.

"For sure, I'll be back," he said. "I’ll probably go to the Ohio State/Penn State game."

Owens holds early offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Missouri, and Kentucky, among others.



