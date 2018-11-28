Class of 2020 Columbus (Ohio) Walnut Ridge athlete Qian Magwood is one of Ohio's top juniors and the four-star prospect was back at Ohio State this past weekend to watch The Game. Magwood has been no stranger at OSU this season, attending multiple games, and he was once again impressed with what the Buckeyes put on the field.

"I loved the attitude Ohio State came out with and how they never looked fazed by what was going on," said Magwood.

Magwood camped with the Buckeyes as a wide receiver over the summer and that is where most of the talk with Ohio State has been, but he could also end up at defensive back at the collegiate level too. It was a big day for the Buckeye receivers on Saturday, which further impressed the versatile athlete.

"I thought they played really well," he said. "They ate Michigan’s defense alive with just settling down in the open gaps."

Ohio State has put two assistants on Magwood at this point in area recruiter Alex Grinch and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline. The local star caught up with the coaches later on after a wild scene on Saturday.

"I didn’t get to talk to them face to face," Magwood continued. "But we talked through text and they asked me how did I like the game and what were some things that I saw."

Overall it comes as no surprise that Magwood found this game to be the most exciting of the Ohio State games he has attended.

"This was definitely the craziest game because it was a rivalry," he stated. "But I will say that every game I’ve been to, they approach every game the same and never doubt their opponent."

Ohio State has been very active with Magwood in recent months but there are a host of other schools reaching out as well.



"Michigan, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Stanford, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Purdue, Northwestern, Ohio and Kent State are the ones that I can think of right now off the top of my head," he added.



