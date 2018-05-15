There are only six schools still in the running however after a a recent cut in April narrowing the list to in-state schools Oklahoma and Oklahoma State along with Ohio State, Michigan Clemson and Alabama.

TULSA, Okla. – Booker T. Washington high school safety Daxton Hill is one of the nation's top players and has an offer list that reflects the type of player that he is. There are not a lot of safeties that can run the way that Hill does, and schools have been coveting the 6-foot, 182-pounder from the moment he came onto the scene.

My Final 6‼️ Thankful for every school that has offered me an opportunity to play at their university and taking the time to recruit me but these six schools are the schools I will further communicate with and decide my commitment...⏰ pic.twitter.com/WkTiWIawa4

Hill's older brother, Justice, is a star rusher for Oklahoma State and many believe that could be a bit of an advantage for the Cowboys.



"Nah, not really," Hill said. "That does not really make my decision. It is what is best for me."

Getting Hill out of the state of Oklahoma with both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in hot pursuit could stand to be a challenge. With both schools making the top-six, there is a very real possibility that Hill ends up close to home.

"They are probably the two best teams in the Big 12, I know they are pretty hard on me on just staying in-state and competing at the highest level in the Big 12," Hill said. "I know it is always a tough competition between the two top teams in Oklahoma, I think they are going head-to-head and really just how hard they have been on me."

The Buckeyes are not going to give up without a fight however, they have been recruiting Hill for a long time now as both Greg Schiano and Alex Grinch work on building relationships with the Rivals100 safety.

"I have been in communication with them for a while," Hill added. "I know a little bit about coach Grinch, but I know that I have been talking to coach Schiano for about a year now. I have got a pretty good relationship with coach Schiano. Overall, I just have great communication with them and hopefully I can keep getting better relationships with them."

What is the message from Ohio State? The Buckeyes have had the pedigree of putting defensive backs into the NFL but there is more that interests Hill, not saying that a shot at the league is not important as well.

"Just really that (it is) a great place to be. Academics, they are one of the top schools and that is what they talk about as well, just the academics outside of football," Hill said.

Hill wants to pursue a career in the media when his football days are done.

Visits will be starting soon for Hill as he looks to take an official in the coming weeks to one of his six finalists.

"I will be going to Alabama, I think that will be sometime in June," Hill said.

Are there other summer visits in the works or will the rest have to wait until the start of the fall visit season?

"I really don't have my schedule on my officials, but I am looking at probably taking three in the summer and then two in the fall," Hill said.

Hill seemed to be confident that Ohio State would be in line for one of the visits but there was no indication of when that might be.

While Ohio State does not have a family member on its roster the way that Oklahoma State does, it does have Josh Proctor, another safety from the greater Tulsa area on its roster (reporting in June).

"I have known him for a while," Hill said. "We went to the same middle school, I have known him for some time now."

Does Proctor offer up a recruiting pitch to Hill?

"I think has a few times, but he has not been in my ear too much," Hill said. "I know whenever something comes up on Twitter about Ohio State, I think he is sometimes in my ear."