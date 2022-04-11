Buckeyes hire former Miami (Ohio) head coach Jack Owens to assistant role

Former Miami (Ohio) head coach Jack Owens is heading to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has hired Owens to fill one of his two vacant assistant coaching spots.

Owens will replace former Buckeyes assistant Tony Skinn, who left for an assistant coaching position at Maryland after one season with Ohio State in which he worked primarily with the Buckeyes’ guards.

Owens, a former guard at Murray State and Eastern Illinois, spent nine seasons as a Purdue assistant before taking over for Miami (Ohio). He coached the RedHawks for five seasons, compiling a 70-83 record before he was fired following a 14-18 season in 2021-22.

Holtmann still has one more assistant coaching position to fill after former assistant Ryan Pedon left to take over as Illinois State head coach.