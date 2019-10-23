News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Buckeyes haven’t lost focus on Wisconsin despite stumble against Illinois

Illinois was able to pull off a stunning upset against Wisconsin.
Illinois was able to pull off a stunning upset against Wisconsin. (USA Today Sports Images)
Braden Moles • BuckeyeGrove
@Braden1013
Staff Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio - As Illinois kicker James McCourt’s 39-yard field goal sailed through the uprights to complete the Fighting Illini upset of No. 6 Wisconsin, the impact was immediately felt on the rest of the college football landscape and specifically for Ohio State. What was expected to be a top six, battle of the goliaths matchup between No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 3 Ohio State now simply registers at a top 15 game between No. 13 Wisconsin and No. 3 Ohio State.

Despite displeasure from fans, TV networks and obviously the Badgers for being robbed of a top six matchup, Wisconsin’s loss against Illinois changes nothing for Ohio State. Even after the loss, Wisconsin’s defense is still the No. 1 defense in the nation, and the Buckeyes generally seem to view the loss as an aberration from the Badgers normal style of play and have in no way begun to doubt the ability of Wisconsin.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}