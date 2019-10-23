COLUMBUS, Ohio - As Illinois kicker James McCourt’s 39-yard field goal sailed through the uprights to complete the Fighting Illini upset of No. 6 Wisconsin, the impact was immediately felt on the rest of the college football landscape and specifically for Ohio State. What was expected to be a top six, battle of the goliaths matchup between No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 3 Ohio State now simply registers at a top 15 game between No. 13 Wisconsin and No. 3 Ohio State.

Despite displeasure from fans, TV networks and obviously the Badgers for being robbed of a top six matchup, Wisconsin’s loss against Illinois changes nothing for Ohio State. Even after the loss, Wisconsin’s defense is still the No. 1 defense in the nation, and the Buckeyes generally seem to view the loss as an aberration from the Badgers normal style of play and have in no way begun to doubt the ability of Wisconsin.