{{ timeAgo('2019-05-30 14:54:04 -0500') }}

Buckeyes have opportunity to set the tone with Milton

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove.com
The month of June is going to be the biggest yet for first-year head coach Ryan Day and it's going to get kicked off with a huge official visit. Five-star Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan running back Kendall Milton will make his first official visit of his recruiting process this weekend, giving the Buckeyes an opportunity to set the tone.

