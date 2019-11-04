The Buckeyes are not shy in their pursuit of having two quarterbacks in the class of 2020 as they extended an offer on Sunday to Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis star Jayden De Laura. The 6-foot-1, 187-pounder is rated as a three-star by Rivals.com but has come on recently in terms of offers after committing to Mike Leach and the Washington State Cougars just a month ago.

Both Ohio State and USC have made a move recently on the dual-threat star and other offers could be coming soon as schools continue to take notice of the talent signal caller.