COLUMBUS, Ohio – Behind a balanced attack and a three-point barrage, Ohio State was able to coast to yet another victory, their fifth of the season.

The Buckeyes would see six scorers get at least eight points on the way to an 85-46 victory over the Mastodons. Kaleb Wesson would be the high scorer, pouring in a season-high 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting. Wesson would also haul in seven rebounds.

The Buckeyes would shoot 53.4 from the field, while also holding a 40-7 advantage in bench points. The Buckeyes made a living from behind the three-point line, hitting a season-high 13 threes.

The Ohio State offense came out firing on all cylinders, hitting 5-of-7 shots to open the game. C.J. Walker and Duane Washington Jr. were each able to hit a shot from behind the arc to help the Buckeyes build a 12-7 lead going into the first media timeout.

A 16-0 scoring run would put the Buckeyes up 18 points with just over nine minutes remaining in the first half. During this run, D.J. Carton and E.J. Liddell would go on their own 6-0 run, showing that the Buckeyes have a bright future.

Carton would finish the game tying a career-high of 13 points. Liddell would also produce in his fifth game as a Buckeye; he would pour in eight points and five rebounds.

Walker was able to swipe the ball on back-to-back possessions, the second of which led to Washington’s second three of the first half. This is Washington’s fourth consecutive game of hitting at least two three pointers.

Walker seemed to be everywhere, and it showed in his first-half statistics. Walker would finish the half with three points, three assists, three rebounds and a pair of steals.

The rest of the half held serve for the most after the big Ohio State run. The Buckeyes would lead the game 42-25 after 20 minutes. No single player would shine above the rest for the Buckeyes in the first half, as a committee approach was taken.

All nine Ohio State players that received time in the first half were able to score at least one bucket, and the leading scorer was Washington with only eight points on 3-of-5 shooting. Washington, who has only tallied three or more assists four times in his career, would also dish out three assists in the half for the Buckeyes. He would finish the game with a career-high five assists.

The Buckeyes were able to shoot 48.5 percent in the first half, while also holding the Mastodons to 29-percent shooting. Despite the team’s poor shooting, Marcus DeBerry led all scorers at half with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting.