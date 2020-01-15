COLUMBUS, Ohio – This offseason will have a lot of Ohio State fans playing the “What If” game when it comes to how the Fiesta Bowl went down and what the future could have had in store if things went a little differently on one of several fronts.

What if this call would have gone the other way? What if they didn’t rough the punter? What if they didn’t settle for field goals on three of the first four scores? What if Chris Olave didn’t break off his route on the final drive? What if the SEC command center didn’t have some sort of rules aneurism in overturning the Jeff Okudah forced fumble and Jordan Fuller defensive touchdown?

Those are all valid questions that will eat at Ohio State fans for years to come, but honestly, the biggest question should be “What if Justin Fields were at 100-percent, or at least much closer to 100-percent than he was that night?”