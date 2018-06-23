COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes continue to recruit the state of Texas with a vengeance and class of 2020 cornerback R.J. Mickens out of Southlake (Texas) is just one of the latest players that Ohio State has set its sights on.

The four-star defensive back is already a member of the class of 2020 Rivals100 as the nation's No. 30 player and has more than 20 offers to date, a number that will be sure to grow.

Mickens made the trip to central Ohio over the weekend to take part in the Ohio State Friday Night Lights camp and came away impressed with his time in the Buckeyes' program.

"It has been great," Mickens said after the camp. "I saw a lot of tradition here with coach Hayes and a lot of the things… the seven Heismans and eight national titles, that is crazy. 36 conference titles, that is pretty crazy."

Friday Night Lights is the last of the Ohio State camps of the season and a chance for many top national players to come in and compete under the watchful eyes of the coaches. Unfortunately, the camp was moved indoors due to threats of severe weather that never really materialized, but that did not dampen the level of competition that took place on the indoor field of the WHAC.