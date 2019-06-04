Ohio State has landed the top-ranked wide receiver and the top-ranked offensive tackle prospect in the 2020 class and on Tuesday evening the Buckeyes landed perhaps the nation's top kicker in Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle product Jake Seibert.

Seibert is rated the No. 1 kicker in the nation by Chris Sailer Kicking. Sailer has been training and evaluating kickers for more than 20 years and sees a lot to like about the newest Buckeye pledge.

"I met Jake a little over a year ago and the things that popped out about him immediately were his athleticism and his leg strength," Sailer recalled. "Those are two things that you really can't teach. Those were apparent in the very beginning, he just had a lot of natural ability. He was very confident and when he hits the ball it comes off a different way than most."

"On top of that, he has a knack for it in that he has a very natural swing," Sailer continued. "He's very confident and nothing really stays with him as far as if he misses a kick, it doesn't effect his next ball."

Mental make-up is as important to a kicker as anything else, however, and Sailer says Seibert excels in that component as well.

"He takes coaching extremely well," Sailer added. "Whatever he was taught, he could put it immediately into use. So you saw very rapid development when it came to his technique and consistency. So when you throw it all together you have a player who is athletic, has natural ability, great leg strength, and technique that is rapidly improving. So he has the makeup of what you're looking for in an upper level college player. For us to have him as the No. 1 kicker in the country, he shows not only great college ability, but the ability to one day possibly move on to the NFL."

One thing that often isn't apparent in kickers until they make it to the college level is just how deep their range is. Seibert connected on all six of his field goals as a junior with a long of 46. Sailer believes his range extends well beyond that yardage.

"Range in practice and range in the game is also going to differ as well," Sailer explained. "A lot of kids put these videos on line of these deep kicks but they have hurricane winds behind them or something. Jake has incredible leg strength, I'd put him in the 60-yard range. He does it pretty effortlessly, he doesn't struggle to get it there, it's just a smooth and easy swing."



