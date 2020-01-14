COLUMBUS, Ohio - As if enough problems hadn't piled up for Ohio State as of late, another shocker was announced prior to Tuesday night's game that Chris Holtmann had suspended Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. for "failure to meet program standards and expectations."

The guard tandem had not been playing well, shooting a combined 25 percent from the floor over the Buckeyes' four game losing streak, but their presence, specifically Muhammad's on defense, was not one Ohio State could afford to lose at a pivotal point like this in the season.

"The timing was not good. It did not factor into my decision one bit," Holtmann said. "...it was just the decision I felt like was best for our team and our program."