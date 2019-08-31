COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes got off to a quick start on offense and the defense made an early statement on its road to redemption as Ohio State easily handled the Owls of Florida Atlantic 45-21.

Justin Fields had a strong game both running and throwing the ball, opening the scoring with a 51-yard touchdown run and then following that up with three touchdown strikes via the air. It can be debated that Fields still has some work to do with his reads but there will be plenty of time of that over this long season.

On the other side of the ball, the Ohio State defense held FAU to 228 yards of total offense and the Owls were underwater in the first half with minus-14 yards of offense. The only points scored by FAU came off of a J.K. Dobbins fumble deep in the Ohio State end in the final couple of minutes of the half.

The Buckeyes were about as balanced as you can get on offense with 237 rushing yards and 232 passing yards, a far cry from a much more pass-dominated offense just a year ago under Dwayne Haskins.

We will have much more on this game today and over the next two days but check out head coach Ryan Day and quarterback Justin Fields in their postgame media sessions from Ohio Stadium.