EAST LANSING, Mich. – Two months ago the Buckeyes may not have gotten off the mat after spotting a team like Michigan State an early 12-point lead but this team clawed back after the first Spartans punch to tie it early in the second half but had few answers from a second flurry by the home team and came up short in a 80-69 technical knockout. CJ Walker and Duane Washington led Ohio State with 14 points while EJ Liddell had 12 points off the bench and Luther Muhammad was the 4th Ohio State player to score in double-figures with 10 points. Andre Wesson had nine points in his final regular season game as a Buckeye but would also foul out with a little more than three minutes left in the game. Kaleb Wesson would have eight points. Cassius Winston would lead all scorers on his senior day with 27 points on 10-14 shooting. Rocket Watts would have 19 points, Xavier Tillman would have 15 points and Aaron Henry would have 12 points. All but 5 of the points came from the four players who would go on to combine for 27-50 shooting from the field. Kyle Young missed his fourth game for the Buckeyes in this one. Head coach Chris Holtmann said after the game that Young 100-percent would not have been able to go in this game after the thought arose that the Buckeyes have been holding him back either for the Big Ten Tournament or the NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes have been shorthanded for stretches of this season, but Ohio State is also coming out of gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule and that had every much to do with some tired legs as anything for this team. "It is probably that and you are playing a really good team, on the road and on senior day," Holtmann said. "I thought we had our chances, but we could not get enough stops there when we needed to. Sure, we have won games with a short bench, but I thought we looked a little more fatigued in the half court honestly when they require so much effort to defend them." All-in-all, there were some moments for the Buckeyes, but just not enough when they mattered the most. "We had moments where we had some really good fight to us and then I just did not think overall we were able to sustain enough of a defensive effort," Holtmann said. "Give (Michigan State) credit for that." The Buckeyes would end up drawing to a 44-all tie on an Andre Wesson bucket, but the senior forward would miss the free throw that would have given the Buckeyes their first lead since the opening minutes of the game. After that the Spartans would go on an 11-4 run as part of a larger 36-16 run that would peak with the Spartans leading 80-60.