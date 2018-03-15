BOISE, Idaho – Sometimes the best plans have to be adjusted on the fly. That is exactly what happened to the Ohio State Buckeyes in their opening round game against South Dakota State on Thursday. Ohio State got to the NCAA Tournament and won 15 games in the Big Ten by playing a certain style of basketball.

South Dakota State was not going to let the Buckeyes play that way against them and because of that the Buckeyes had to put up 40 three-point shots.

That is five more than Ohio State attempted in any game this season (35 vs. The Citadel) and almost 19 more than they average over the season (going into the game against South Dakota State).

"We said that over and over, that was our game plan going in, attack the paint and play inside-out and when it is one-on-three in there, we had to do what we had to do," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said.

The Buckeyes made 12 of the 40 en route to an 81-73 win against the Jackrabbits.