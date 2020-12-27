BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes For Life: The Brotherhood

It is a tremendous accomplishment and honor for our 2020 Ohio State Buckeyes to have won their fourth straight OUTRIGHT Big Ten Football Championship. As I mentioned in my column last week, no other team in the history of the Big Ten Conference has ever won four straight outright titles.

As a former player, I share the pride and euphoria that the current champions are feeling and remember the “yesteryears.” From the moment we beat Michigan and went to the Rose Bowl, we walked on air the rest of the year, until we got the chance to do it all over again the next season. Our preparation for the Rose Bowl was an experience of lifelong memories. As a team, we ate together, had film sessions together, practiced together, roomed together (back then at the Holiday Inn on Lane) watched team movies together, partied together –– when time permitted –– and unbeknownst to us, we bonded in such an incredible way that it not only drove our performance as a TEAM, but formed relationships that last a lifetime.

We call it the Brotherhood.

Our Buckeye Brotherhood is cherished by current and former players and encompasses our personal families as well. I will never forget when my wife Terri and I became engaged in 2017 and we went to our first Buckeyes game together to watch the Scarlet and Gray defeat Penn State on Oct. 28 of that year. We were socializing pre-game with other Buckeye brothers and their families when Cornelius Greene, William White and former running back coach Wayne Stanley each came up to us at different times and put their arms around Terri and said, “Welcome to the Family!” It brought a tear to my eye and chills up my spine. There are many more stories that are much more impactful than that, which are too long for my column today, that I may share in the future.

I and many of my former teammates have been overwhelmingly pleased by the way our current “Live the Brotherhood.” During post-game interviews, they always talk about contributing to or not letting down the Brotherhood. It is an environment that has not only existed through the years from Woody all the way to Ryan Day, but it has been expanded and emphasized within the Buckeye family by Jim Tressel, Urban Meyer and now Coach Day. Players are expected to learn everything the can about their teammates; their high school, their team mascot, their parents, brothers and sisters’ names, their girlfriends, hobbies, favorite music, food, etc. They learn to play for the player next to them on the line as well as for the whole team.

Doug Worthington, former Buckeye and NFL defensive tackle, put it best when he said, “The years when I played at Ohio State, the guys playing next to me were my brothers. When I played in the NFL, the guys playing next me were my business partners. There is no comparison.” Doug should know it well as he played for the Buckeyes from 2005-09, and for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers and St. Louis Rams from 2010-15.