The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is rated as the No. 90 player in the nation according to Rivals.com and held double-digit offers. He committed to Michigan State in September of 2017 after being a one-time Iowa State pledge.

The Buckeyes have found their quarterback for the class of 2019 as they have flipped Oak Park (Mich.) signal caller Dwan Mathis from Michigan State to Ohio State. Mathis made an unannounced official visit to Ohio State over the weekend and Urban Meyer and staff were able to sway the Rivals100 quarterback into the fold.

Mark Dantonio and Michigan State had instituted a no-visit policy for their commits but there is no way that the Spartans would have cut ties with their highest rated prospect and quarterback in a year where elite quarterbacks have been hard to come by.

Ohio State is his third school and Ohio State fans are hoping it will be his final one as the Buckeyes have spent a lot of time trying to identify their quarterback for the class of 2019.

The Buckeyes may have applied pressure with a weekend offer to quarterback Brian Maurer out of Ocala (Fla.).

Mathis is the first player from the state of Michigan to commit to Ohio State since Michael Jordan joined the 2016 class and is the first quarterback from the state of Michigan since Craig Krenzel.

The Buckeyes could be closing in on their 2020 quarterback as well after a successful visit with Scottsdale (Ariz.) quarterback Jack Miller. It was only a few short days ago when it appeared that Ohio State was struggling to find a quarterback to fit in either class and now the Buckeyes could be set until the class of 2021.

