Ohio State came into this weekend hoping for an answer to its running back recruiting situation in the 2019 class. The Buckeyes received that answer on Sunday afternoon, flipping Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian product Marcus Crowley.

The 6-foot, 190-pound prospect had been committed to Miami (Fla.) for nearly a year but made the choice today, on the heels of this weekend's official visit to Columbus, to switch his pledge to Ohio State.

Crowley had been pretty solid with his commitment to Miami (Fla.) but Ohio State's recent offer and push from head coach Urban Meyer and running backs coach Tony Alford was enough to secure a visit and the Buckeyes were able to parlay that visit into a flip.

Crowley hails from the same program as current Ohio State defensive backs Shaun Wade and Tyreke Johnson and the influence of the TC to OSU pipeline was certainly at play here. Crowley is commitment No. 15 for Ohio State in the 2019 class.

BuckeyeGrove.com will have more on Crowley's decision shortly.



