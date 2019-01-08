The final AP football poll is out for the 2018-19 season and the Ohio State buckeyes have finished No. 3 overall in the nation on the heels of their 28-23 win over Washington in the Rose Bowl. Clemson is the unanimous No. 1 team after defeating Alabama in the CFP Championship Game on Monday night with the Crimson Tide ranking No. 2.

Oklahoma and Notre Dame, the other two teams to make the College Football Playoff, finished 4th and 5th respectively to round out the top-five.

Michigan was the next highest rated Big Ten team at No. 14 while Penn State (17th), Northwestern (21st) and Iowa (25th) were also ranked.

During Urban Meyer’s seven years with the Buckeyes, Ohio State finished in the top-five in five of those years with a No. 6 finish in 2016 and a No. 12 finish in 2013.

Ohio State’s success stretches even beyond Meyer’s tenure however as the Buckeyes have been in the top-five in 12 of the last 17 years and have been in the top-five of the AP poll 27 times in program history.