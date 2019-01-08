Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-08 09:28:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Buckeyes finish No. 3 in final AP Poll

Associated Press
Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove.com
@kevin_noon
Publisher

The final AP football poll is out for the 2018-19 season and the Ohio State buckeyes have finished No. 3 overall in the nation on the heels of their 28-23 win over Washington in the Rose Bowl. Clemson is the unanimous No. 1 team after defeating Alabama in the CFP Championship Game on Monday night with the Crimson Tide ranking No. 2.

Oklahoma and Notre Dame, the other two teams to make the College Football Playoff, finished 4th and 5th respectively to round out the top-five.

Michigan was the next highest rated Big Ten team at No. 14 while Penn State (17th), Northwestern (21st) and Iowa (25th) were also ranked.

During Urban Meyer’s seven years with the Buckeyes, Ohio State finished in the top-five in five of those years with a No. 6 finish in 2016 and a No. 12 finish in 2013.

Ohio State’s success stretches even beyond Meyer’s tenure however as the Buckeyes have been in the top-five in 12 of the last 17 years and have been in the top-five of the AP poll 27 times in program history.

Final AP Poll 
Rank Team Record Points

1.

Clemson (61)

15-0

1525

2.

Alabama

14-1

1462

3.

Ohio State

13-1

1364

4.

Oklahoma

12-2

1356

5.

Notre Dame

12-1

1286

6.

LSU

10-3

1119

T-7.

Georgia

11-3

1103

T-7.

Florida

10-3

1103

9.

Texas

10-4

1076

10.

Washington State

11-3

959

11.

Central Florida

12-1

898

12.

Kentucky

10-3

920

13.

Washington

10-4

806

14.

Michigan

10-3

745

15.

Syracuse

10-3

683

16.

Texas A&M

9-4

552

17.

Penn State

9-4

492

18.

Fresno State

12-2

466

19.

Army-West Point

11-2

418

20.

West Virginia

8-4

296

21.

Northwestern

9-5

284

22.

Utah State

11-2

188

23.

Boise State

10-3

184

24.

Cincinnati

11-2

171

25.

Iowa

9-4

120
